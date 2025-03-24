Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Erasca were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Erasca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Erasca by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Erasca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Erasca by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Erasca by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erasca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Erasca Trading Up 3.4 %

ERAS opened at $1.53 on Monday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.