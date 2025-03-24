Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 745.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,922 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 563.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 508,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 431,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 372,737 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,226,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after buying an additional 328,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Biohaven by 600.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 243,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 208,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

