Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 6,568,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,172,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- What is a support level?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.