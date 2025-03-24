Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 6,568,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,172,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.