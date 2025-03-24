Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 6,568,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,172,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
