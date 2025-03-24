Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIPC stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

