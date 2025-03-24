CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 136,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
