CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 136,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
