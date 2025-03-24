Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 262.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $25.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

