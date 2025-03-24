CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

