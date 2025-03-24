Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of SMTC opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $79.52.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,577 shares of company stock valued at $884,310. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

