Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ALKS stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.
Alkermes Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
