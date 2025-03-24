Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 234.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $99.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

