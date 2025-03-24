Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $503,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,347.58. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $26.52 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

