Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 325,620 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $47,712,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $18,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $16,712,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRL opened at $126.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
