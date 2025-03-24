Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 10,708 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,708 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. SM Energy has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.