Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI opened at $261.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $185.03 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.31.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

