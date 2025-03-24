Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $439,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

