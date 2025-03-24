Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $441,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,801,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

