Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $413,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $115.07 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

