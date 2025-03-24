Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AHR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.64. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.
American Healthcare REIT Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.