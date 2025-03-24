Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $104.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

