Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 218,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Down 0.9 %

RadNet stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -703.47 and a beta of 1.85. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,566.28. The trade was a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,653,380.98. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730 over the last three months. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

