Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cabot by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $82.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.