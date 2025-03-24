Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 431,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BOX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,234,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,363 shares of company stock worth $2,533,374. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

