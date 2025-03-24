Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KB Home by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in KB Home by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

