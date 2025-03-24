Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $158.10 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

