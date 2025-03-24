Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 31,218 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 846,752 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $5,721,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $3,735,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of UDEC opened at $34.41 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $36.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

