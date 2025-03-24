Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

