Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 494.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 262,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 66,488 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

