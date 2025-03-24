Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $272.69 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.63 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.