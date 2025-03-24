Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,978 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $134.73 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $511.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

