Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,409 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $48.46 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

