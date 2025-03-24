Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,865 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,987,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

