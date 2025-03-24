Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 837 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,765,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $91.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

