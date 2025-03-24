Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $63.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

