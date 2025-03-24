Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.