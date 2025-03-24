Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 308,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

