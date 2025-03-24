Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSME. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.38. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

