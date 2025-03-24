Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVT opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 158.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

IVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

