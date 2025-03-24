Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSCFree Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.89% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $37.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.