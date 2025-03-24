Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.89% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $37.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.