Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,069,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $228.78 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $193.86 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.49.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

