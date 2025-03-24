Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $48.11 on Monday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

