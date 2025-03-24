Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $701.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

