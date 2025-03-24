Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.90% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.