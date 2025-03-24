Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 75,592 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

