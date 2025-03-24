Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.