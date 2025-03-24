Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,077,000 after buying an additional 106,522 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 84,896 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

