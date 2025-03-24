Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $847.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

