Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFF. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

BATS PSFF opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.