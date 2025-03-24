Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

BDJ stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

